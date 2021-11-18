Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wanted to Visit India, Raised Funds for Covid Relief

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were one of the most-loved couples in pop music in the recent times. The Senorita hitmakers have been showered with affection by their fans ever since they went public with their relationship. The announcement that they are no longer in a romantic relationship comes as a shock to many. The two not only shared a passion for music, but also made red carpet appearances together, and shared similar values with respect to charitable work.

In May 2021, when India was in the middle of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, singer Camila Cabello had urged people to come together to help India. The Havana hitmaker had posted a video message on Instagram to spread awareness about a fundraising initiative for Covid relief in India. Talking to News18 while promoting her movie Cinderella, Camila had mentioned that not only was she happy to help during India’s hour of crisis, boyfriend Shawn Mendes and she had been planning to visit the country for a while.

“It was Shawn and my friends Jay and Radhi Shetty who started the fund and we supported them. Because I love what their post said, ‘If you’ve ever been affected by India, in some way…’ I think there’s a lot of beautiful spirituality and practices that have come from India that we’ve learned about and resonate with. So Shawn and I have been talking about going to India for a really long time. We would love to do that as soon as it’s safe in this Covid crazy world,” she said.

In their post announcing the break-up, the former couple said they continue to love each other as fellow humans. We hope that they make the Indian trip as friends at some point.

