Camila Cabello Breaks Up With Matthew Hussey, Urges Fans to Stop Causing 'More Pain' Post Split

Camila Cabello has reportedly broken up with Matthew Hussey, her boyfriend of a year and a half. The news comes just a week after Camila and Shawn Mendes dropped the steamy music video for their new song Señorita.

Camila and Matthew, a relationship coach, had been romantically involved since 2018 when they were photographed cuddling on the beach while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"He's so similar to me," she admitted to Marie Claire of Matthew in 2018. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

In the aftermath of her breakup, she requested her fans to stop sending “hurtful things” to Matthew. On her Instagram Story, she urges, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," the 22-year-old explains. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

She continues, "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."

Neither Matthew or Camila have addressed their breakup rumours, but it's been some time since the pair has been spotted together.

