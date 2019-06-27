Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Camila Cabello Breaks Up With Matthew Hussey, Urges Fans to Stop Causing 'More Pain' Post Split

Camila and Matthew, a relationship coach, had been romantically involved since 2018 when they were photographed cuddling on the beach while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Camila Cabello Breaks Up With Matthew Hussey, Urges Fans to Stop Causing 'More Pain' Post Split
image : Camila Cabello / official instagram.
Loading...

Camila Cabello has reportedly broken up with Matthew Hussey, her boyfriend of a year and a half. The news comes just a week after Camila and Shawn Mendes dropped the steamy music video for their new song Señorita.

Camila and Matthew, a relationship coach, had been romantically involved since 2018 when they were photographed cuddling on the beach while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"He's so similar to me," she admitted to Marie Claire of Matthew in 2018. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

In the aftermath of her breakup, she requested her fans to stop sending “hurtful things” to Matthew. On her Instagram Story, she urges, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," the 22-year-old explains. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

She continues, "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."

Neither Matthew or Camila have addressed their breakup rumours, but it's been some time since the pair has been spotted together.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram