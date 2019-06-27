Camila Cabello Breaks Up With Matthew Hussey, Urges Fans to Stop Causing 'More Pain' Post Split
Camila and Matthew, a relationship coach, had been romantically involved since 2018 when they were photographed cuddling on the beach while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
image : Camila Cabello / official instagram.
Camila Cabello has reportedly broken up with Matthew Hussey, her boyfriend of a year and a half. The news comes just a week after Camila and Shawn Mendes dropped the steamy music video for their new song Señorita.
Camila and Matthew, a relationship coach, had been romantically involved since 2018 when they were photographed cuddling on the beach while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"He's so similar to me," she admitted to Marie Claire of Matthew in 2018. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."
In the aftermath of her breakup, she requested her fans to stop sending “hurtful things” to Matthew. On her Instagram Story, she urges, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."
"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," the 22-year-old explains. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."
.@Camila_Cabello’s instagram story pic.twitter.com/lpmRXpCMjy— Camila Updater (@CCUpdater) June 26, 2019
She continues, "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."
Neither Matthew or Camila have addressed their breakup rumours, but it's been some time since the pair has been spotted together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Finally Gives You More Control Over What Videos You See When You Sign in And in Suggestions
- Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen was Eaten by Her Own Dragon, Suggests Forensic Anthropologist
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s