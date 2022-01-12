Camila Cabello Burns Up the Internet in Sexy Bikini Pics After Reunion With Ex Shawn Mendes

The Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello has set the internet on fire with her recent set of pictures. Camila’s snaps were from her recent vacation to the Dominican Republic, wherein she celebrated the new year. Sharing a series of sultry bikini photos, the singer-songwriter is seen enjoying a boat ride. Camila flaunted her toned body in a black bikini and she looked sexy as ever. Posting the snaps on January 11, she captioned them - “I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life, but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY.” In the first click, the singer is seen posing for the camera, while in the second one, she took a selfie with the sun as it was setting down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Fans went crazy as soon as Camila dropped these snaps on her Instagram profile. So far, over 2.9 people have hit the heart emoticon on the post, and it has gathered a few hundred comments.

Earlier this month on January 1, Camila shared a piece of good news with her fans as she announced her upcoming album Familia through an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself from her vacation in the Dominican Republic, Camila wrote, “Can’t wait to give you guys my/our next album, Familia in 2022.”

Camila recently reunited with ex Shawn Mendes in Miami. The pair was spotted walking their dog, Tarzan, on January 6. The meetup came less than two months after they called off their romantic relationship but vowed to stay “best friends."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.