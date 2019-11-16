Take the pledge to vote

Camila Cabello 'Collaborating' With Shawn Mendes 'On Life'

Cabello and Mendes sparked dating rumors in July when they released Senorita, and later confirmed their relationship following weeks of speculation.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Camila Cabello 'Collaborating' With Shawn Mendes 'On Life'
Singer Camila Cabello says she is "collaborating" with her singer-boyfriend Shawn Mendes 'on life', as she says she is not sure if they will make more music together in the near future.

Asked about another collaboration with Mendes, Cabello said: "We collaborate on life. So, we'll see in music."

She is gearing up to release her new album Romance, and has teased the tracks on the upcoming record will mostly be centered around her relationship with the In My Blood hitmaker and the chaos that ensues from falling in love.

"The inspiration behind my album is really being in love. It's called 'Romance' so it's like ... all stories about my life the past couple of years and just the chaos that ensues when you fall in love," Cabello told eonline.com.

Cabello and Mendes sparked dating rumors in July when they released Senorita, and later confirmed their relationship following weeks of speculation.

And recently, Mendes said the couple began their relationship on July 4.

He said: "We haven't been dating for that long. We've been dating since July 4th officially."

