Camila Cabello Disses Rumours of her Break up with Shawn Mendes with Instagram Story
Camila Cabello has slammed rumours of her breakup with Shawn Mendes by posting a sarcastic story on Instagram.
Image: Twitter
While there may be rumours about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes calling it quits, turns out that the news is fake, thanks to a recent post by the Senorita singer herself. The 22-year-old pop star posted a story on her Instagram handle, with a screenshot of a headline that read "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up." Cabello wrote on it, "Well when the F*$K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."
I love her so much!!😂 #shawnmila #RelationshipGoals @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/8cslcZVrbp— Hollie Patterson (@HollieP80216260) October 20, 2019
Mendes too took to social media on Saturday to post a photo of Cabello kissing his cheek while he had his arm wrapped around her. While Mendes captioned the image with a black heart emoji, Cabello responded with four pink heart and arrow emojis.
The young couple first sparked dating rumours when they collaborated on their single Senorita back in June, which reached the top position in most European countries. In an earlier interaction with Elle, the Cuban-American singer had said that love is the most sacred, precious thing to her and she wants to feel "like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else."
In fact, Mendes had previously shared a video to his feed which showed him and Cabello kissing as well.
