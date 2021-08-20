Camila Cabello 'Felt Liberated' After She Gave it Back to Body Shamers

Camila Cabello had had it enough with being body shamed, time and again. She decided to clap back at the haters on social media and this made her feel empowered. Recently, the singer candidly spoke about all that she went through following unedited paparazzi bikini clad pictures of her being leaked online. Camila and her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes spent the summer enjoying themselves at a beach in Miami. Despite keeping a distance from tabloids, Camila stumbled upon a rampant round of backlash and admitted that it hurt. The 24-year-old revealed that people criticised her body and posted judgmental comments.

In a new interview to Bustle, Camila revealed she decided to take the power from her body shamers away by bluntly addressing the hate. Her confidence got a boost because she didn’t let the criticism fly. Recalling the day when she read the hateful comments, Camila told, “The whole day I felt insecure. I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating, really messing me up. That’s when a new mantra occurred to her, ‘Being at war with your body is so last season’.”

In response to the candid snapshots, Camila posted an inspiring message on body positivity and self-love, in a now-viral TikTok video. Talking about how it felt to break the silence, she said, “I actually felt so liberated when I posted that (video)."

Camila expressed that many women would approach and tell her, “I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much.” She added that after posting that video, she felt her body insecurities went down. The singer decided that regardless of what people say, she will take control of the narrative.

She continued, “You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that’s just not a balanced life. I can’t change to fit that mold."

