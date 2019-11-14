Camila Cabello Gets 'Shakespeare in Love' Quote as her First Tattoo, Shawn Mendes Adds an 'A'

Pop star Camila Cabello has got her first tattoo. The Senorita hitmaker appears to have taken inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love for her new ink, which features on the inside of her right pinky finger.

The tattoo is a quote from the movie, and reads, "it's a mystery", reports aceshowbiz.com. Cabello decided to take the plunge during a night out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, who also added a new design to his collection of skin art.

West Hollywood tattoo artist Kane Navasard debuted the small inking of the letter "A" in script font behind Mendes' right ear, a tribute to his teenage sister Aaliyah in a post on Instagram. "Little letter 'A' for the man @shawnmendes," Navasard captioned the black and white photograph. Sharing Cabello's tattoo, he captioned the shot, "Welcome to the club."

The couple has yet to comment on its new tattoos, but Cabello previously indicated having a permanent inking wasn't for her.

Mendes, on the other hand, boasts a substantial tattoo collection, including a sparrow on his right hand. In 2018, the Stitches hitmaker told W Magazine that he added a tiny '8' (speculated to represent his birthday on August 8) on his middle finger with Hailey Bieber.

Neither singer has shared their new tattoo on their own Instagram accounts yet. The couple's new ink comes two days after they were seen showing serious PDA courtside at a LA Clippers game on Sunday night.

Read: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Passionately Kiss at LA Clippers Game

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.