Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Camila Cabello Gets 'Shakespeare in Love' Quote as her First Tattoo, Shawn Mendes Adds an 'A'

Singer Camila Cabello got her first tattoo on her pinky finger while boyfriend Shawn Mendes added yet another ink to his collection.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Camila Cabello Gets 'Shakespeare in Love' Quote as her First Tattoo, Shawn Mendes Adds an 'A'
Image courtesy: Twitter

Pop star Camila Cabello has got her first tattoo. The Senorita hitmaker appears to have taken inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love for her new ink, which features on the inside of her right pinky finger.

The tattoo is a quote from the movie, and reads, "it's a mystery", reports aceshowbiz.com. Cabello decided to take the plunge during a night out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, who also added a new design to his collection of skin art.

West Hollywood tattoo artist Kane Navasard debuted the small inking of the letter "A" in script font behind Mendes' right ear, a tribute to his teenage sister Aaliyah in a post on Instagram. "Little letter 'A' for the man @shawnmendes," Navasard captioned the black and white photograph. Sharing Cabello's tattoo, he captioned the shot, "Welcome to the club."

The couple has yet to comment on its new tattoos, but Cabello previously indicated having a permanent inking wasn't for her.

Mendes, on the other hand, boasts a substantial tattoo collection, including a sparrow on his right hand. In 2018, the Stitches hitmaker told W Magazine that he added a tiny '8' (speculated to represent his birthday on August 8) on his middle finger with Hailey Bieber.

Neither singer has shared their new tattoo on their own Instagram accounts yet. The couple's new ink comes two days after they were seen showing serious PDA courtside at a LA Clippers game on Sunday night.

Read: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Passionately Kiss at LA Clippers Game

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram