Camila Cabello Meets Shawn Mendes' Parents After Celebrating his 21st Birthday

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continue to spark romance rumours. After the PDA at his birthday party, Cabello met Mendes' parents as well.

Updated:August 11, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Camila Cabello Meets Shawn Mendes' Parents After Celebrating his 21st Birthday
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are continuing to spark romance rumours, and their latest outing is adding more fuel to the fire. On Friday afternoon, the two appeared to take a romantic stroll in Brooklyn, New York. They were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand in the Big Apple.

The pair met up with Mendes' parents, which came a day after his 21st birthday celebration. For the occasion, the Havana hitmaker kept things fun and casual, wearing an over-sized tie-and-dye hoodie (which happened to be from Travis Scott's Astroworld tour merchandise) with jeans and white sneakers, reported E! News. It was the same outfit she was wearing one day before.

Mendes also threw on a laid-back outfit and donned a beige sweater with black jeans and boots. The singers, who have collaborated on Senorita recently, were spotted holding hands while returning to Shawn's apartment on Friday in New York City.

This wasn't the first family affair, though. Last month, Camila and her family were spotted at the Stitches singer's Miami concert. From social media posts, it appeared that the 22-year-old former Fifth Harmony star was the life of the party at her rumoured beau's show.

While the two stars are yet to confirm their relationship, they've been packing on the PDA in recent weeks. The I Know What You Did Last Summer singers shared a passionate kiss during Mendes' 21st birthday celebration on Thursday night. From an Instagram video of the party, the two were spotted making out.

