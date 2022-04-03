Camila Cabello On Paparazzi Taking Her Bikini Pics, BTS' Jungkook Flirts With ARMYs

Camila Cabello opened up about her recent bikini pictures clicked by the paparazzi when she was visiting a beach in Miami. The singer on Instagram confessed that she feels ‘super vulnerable and unprepared’ every time she spots a paparazzi taking her pictures in a bikini. “I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” she confessed. The singer revealed that the reactions have impacted her self-esteem. She shared a detailed summary of how she tried to look ‘good’ for the pictures but it resulted in her abs hurting. She added that she wanted to “get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach” — “happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE.”

It’s a boy for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa! Haarsh on Sunday took to Instagram and revealed that the couple has welcomed a baby boy. Haarsh shared a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot along with the happy news. Haarsh captioned the photo, “It’s a BOY." The couple was showered with congratulatory messages from their friends in the industry, including Anita Hassanandani, Priyank Sharma, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin.

Saisha Shinde is making her return to Lock Upp. In the new promo, we see her entering while dancing to ‘Bole Churiyaa, Bole Kangana’. She also calls for Munawar Faruqui, with whom she had developed a special bond. A promo showing her return was shared online. While Saisha’s return is certainly a twist, fans are requesting the makers to bring back Kaaranvir Bohra. His elimination had come as a shock since he was one of the most like participants of the show and the audience thought that he would emerge as one of the finalists, if not the winner. He was one of the strongest contestants, and most popular, and we wonder if the makers will be taking the suggestion from fans.

Naga Babu’s daughter, actress Niharika Konidela was one of the 150 odd people who were detained after a raid was conducted in a Banjara Hills hotel in Hyderabad. Multiple reports claim that drugs were ceased at the party but the police are yet to address the reports. As the case develops, Naga Babu shared a video in which he confirmed that his daughter was detained but the police have said that she is clean. “My daughter Niharika was detained for being present at a pub in a five-star hotel last night. Police have nabbed the management for running the pub beyond permitted timings. However, the police have confirmed she is clean and has nothing to do with the drugs that were recovered," he said. He urged fans not to spread rumours.

BTS member Jungkook has left ARMYs too stunned to speak courtesy of his flirting skills! The Still With You singer on Saturday hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and responded to a few flirty messages. One of the few flirty messages he replied to included a fan who requested him for a kiss good night. A fan requested Jungkook, “Here it’s 11 at night. I want to kiss good night." The singer shared a video in which he was heard giving the fan a kiss. Another fan asked Jungkook to give them a hug. “Can you hug me? I’m sad," the message read. Jungkook, in true K-drama style, replied, “Come here. I’ll hug you."

