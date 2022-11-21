Camila Cabello Performs 'Liar' With Jisoo at Blackpink's Born Pink World Tour LA Concert, Watch

Blackpink is currently on their Born Pink world tour that began on October 15 from the South Korean capital Seoul and will end on June 21 next year in Auckland, New Zealand. K-pop band Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour is already making headlines. Now singer Camila Cabello joined Blackpink singer Kim Ji-soo, also known as Jisoo, for a much-awaited performance of Liar. The special guest appearance by Camila in a custom Blackpink outfit had set the stage burning.

This was Kim Ji-soo’s solo stage performance during the Born Pink concert. Camila Cabello and Kim Ji-soo were seen sharing hugs during the performance. Later, Jisoo also shared on her Instagram a set of snaps thanking the Havana singer for joining her on stage. In the caption, she wrote, “It was so much fun singing with you Camila Cabello! Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!” Take a peek here:

Blackpink fans, who the singers affectionately call Blinks, took over the comment section to express their support for the singer. They mentioned how proud they were of Jisoo and what a wonderful performance it was. Thai actress, Nawinda Bertotti, also joined the Blinks to show her support and wrote, “Not sure who to be jealous of. Both gorgeous.”

“Jisoo x Camila Cabello is such an amazing collaboration. Jisoo we are so proud of you and can’t wait for your upcoming solo,” a fan wrote.

A third comment read, “Wow Jisoo you did a great job. Thanks a lot for your amazing performance.”

The Korean pop band made their much-anticipated comeback in September, with their second studio album Born Pink. Blackpink is currently on their Born Pink world tour that began on October 15 from the South Korean capital Seoul and will end on June 21 next year in Auckland, New Zealand. All four members of Blackpink are set to have their solo stage during the tour. Jisoo who is yet to make her official solo debut now has fans waiting for what she is going to bring for her individual music activity.

Meanwhile, fans have enjoyed Blackpink singer Lisa’s Lalisa and Money solo performance, Jennie’s You and Me stage, and Hard to love performance by Rose.

