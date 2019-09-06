Camila Cabello Reveals Why She's Tight-lipped on Affair With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want to Protect It'
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spotted together on numerous occasions including the latter's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram
Romance is in the air for Camilla Cabello, in more ways than one. While the young singer is getting ready for the release of her upcoming album titled Romance. Ironically this comes just after the beginning of her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes.
What has fans bothered is that neither singer has said much about the relationship. In a recent interview with Elle Magazine Cabello revealed why. She said, "We are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and his. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."
This makes sense as celebrities especially the young ones often have a difficult time keeping fans and media out of their personal lives. Cabello and Mendes first met when they were working together for the song I Know What You Did Last Summer, but the romance between the two began when they collaborated for Senorita.
Talking about Senorita, Cabello revealed that she was initially not very interested in the project when it was first pitched by Mendes. She eventually got interested after working on it but Mendes lost interest later. After multiple discussions back and forth that lasted for eight months, the duo worked on the song again which ended with both of them feeling satisfied with it. Here's to the happy couple hoping that we get to hear them work again soon.
