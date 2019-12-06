Camila Cabello Says She Didn't Have Normal Upbringing of Hanging Out With Friends, Going on Dates
Camila Cabello, who dropped out of high school to pursue her career in music is making up for the lost time with her newly released album Romance.
Image courtesy: Camila Cabello/ Twitter
Camila Cabello is making up for the lost time. The 22-year-old singer has been on a roll since joining girl band Fifth Harmony six years ago, going solo, and scoring hit records like Havana and duet Senorita with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
Her new album, out on Friday ahead of a U.S. tour, is called Romance, and Cabello says it’s all about falling in love.
“I didn’t really get to have the normal upbringing of hanging out with friends and going on dates and being in school,” said Cabello, who dropped out of high school to pursue her career.
“When I was 20, when I started making this album, was the time that I really had the time to live life. This whole album is just about the intensity of, you know, being in a serious relationship for the first time, falling in love,” the Cuban-American singer told Reuters Television.
Cabello’s steamy live performances of Senorita with Mendes this year have gone viral, but the singer wouldn’t be drawn on how many of the songs on Romance are about her relationship with the 21-year-old Canadian.
“I never like to say, ‘Oh that song’s about him.’ But I think that, I don’t know, people will figure it out,” she said.
In her brief career, Cabello has already racked up more than 60 awards, including artist of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Born in Cuba to a Mexican father and Cuban mother, Cabello also sees herself as a role model for immigrants to the U.S. She spent her early life between Havana and Mexico City before moving to Florida at age six.
“I definitely feel that I have a responsibility to share my story and share my family’s story because I think it’s important for people just to, kind of, humanize the issues,” she said.
