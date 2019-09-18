Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' Señorita Covered by Baba Sehgal Leaves Fans Impressed

Rapper Baba Sehgal has now come up with the latest rendition of Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes' song Señorita and is taking the internet by storm with it. Tuning it to the melody of Cabello and Mendes' popular song, Sehgal churned out his own version Sarita, which has already turned into a fan favourite.

The rapper took to Instagram to post a clip from the video, with the caption, "Sarita - Hindi cover of Señorita by Camila Cabello."

The song sees 3 versions of Baba Sehgal singing, which adds to the humour quotient of the number. The song is about a boy who sings the song ‘Sarita’ describing his lady love of the same name. Sehgal posted the video on his Facebook page as well, writing, "tu meri moon hai, july to june hai, promise main karta hun baby, wedding apni soon hai."

The rapper further thanked his fans for appreciating the song in the comments section, writing, "Thank you guys for appreciating the hard work that goes in making such soundtracks. I purely do it for love and fun and most importantly keeping all of you in mind. You all are my support, energy and strength that gives me enough inspiration to create. THINGS TAKEN LIGHTLY ARE RIGHTLY."

Fans have taken positively to the video, with many appreciating Sehgal's work for the same. One fan took to Facebook to write, "We wish to see more...Keep doing great work..," while another posted, "Ur legendary rapper sir g."

A third user went on to write about how Baba Sehgal brought the 'Rap culture' to India, stating, "Baba you started the Rap when there was no Rap culture in India in 90's when i was a small kid.. I use to see you on black and white television and enjoyed watching you as a television star."

