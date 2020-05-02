MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Camila Cabello Shoots Dance Video for 'My Oh My' with Her Crew Over FaceTime

Camila Cabello brought her dance crew together via FaceTime to shoot the dance video of her latest song My Oh My.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Pop star Camila Cabello was scheduled to kick off her Romance tour later this month, but the coronavirus pandemic caused her to postpone the dates and miss her onstage date with her fans.

To make her quarantine days a bit easier, the Senorita hitmaker called up her dancers via FaceTime to deliver a visual for her latest single, My Oh My.

Cabello said in the clip released on Friday, "Oh my gosh, I miss you guys; I miss everybody. I miss the dancers, I miss rehearsals, I miss seeing you. Can we do something? Can we do anything?"

Cabello and the dancers proceed to break down in the 'My Oh My' choreography from their respective homes and parks. The dancers came up with the idea to perform in their respective houses, backyards and neighborhood parks.

In the video, the two lead dancers Cabello was chatting with drive around in an SUV, making pit stops as each member of the crew gets to have their own solo dance or duet on film. There are even segments of the video that are made to look like they take place over Instagram Live or TikTok, with real-time messaging features and emojis.

It's unclear how much actual social-distancing was upheld for the video — how big was the film crew and how did they get the tracking shots? Nevertheless, it will definitely go down as an unique video from the COVID-19 era. Watch it here:

