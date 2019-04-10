Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

Singer Camila Cabello is set to star in writer-director Kay Cannons new version of Cinderella.Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from actor James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner, reports variety.com.The new Cinderella will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Sony Pictures is putting the project on the fast track for production.The best-known Cinderella movies have been Disney's animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes: 1997's version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and the 2015 film with Lily James.Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single Havana and her debut album Camilla, which debuted at No. 1 on 110 different iTunes charts around the world.