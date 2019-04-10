LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

Singer Camila Cabello is set to star in writer-director Kay Cannons new version of 'Cinderella'.

IANS

Updated:April 10, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Singer Camila Cabello is set to star in writer-director Kay Cannons new version of Cinderella.

Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from actor James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner, reports variety.com.

The new Cinderella will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Sony Pictures is putting the project on the fast track for production.

The best-known Cinderella movies have been Disney's animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes: 1997's version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and the 2015 film with Lily James.

Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single Havana and her debut album Camilla, which debuted at No. 1 on 110 different iTunes charts around the world.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram