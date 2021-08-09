Camila Cabello Wishes Boyfriend Shawn Mendes on His Birthday

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes turned 23 on Sunday and to celebrate the occasion girlfriend Camila Cabello had a special Instagram post which she shared with her 54.7 million followers. The Cuban-American singer posted a video sandwiched between two special pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday as she wished her partner a happy birthday.

The picture that greeted her followers' Instagram feeds on Sunday featured a selfie of the couple where Cabello is seen embracing Mendes in a car. Swiping left, the Instagram post showed a video where a shirtless Mendes is seen at a swimming pool with a book in one hand and an espresso cup in another. Mendes is heard saying, “Now I feel weird about saying it,” after which Cabello asks him “Hey, so, what were you saying?” After being prompted by his girlfriend, Mendes says, “I’m saying this is me living my best life,” he responds. “With an espresso and this view,” he says, pointing to the ocean adjacent to their location.

The last picture in the post featured a beaming Mendes as he looked at the camera.

Captioning the post, Cabello wrote in a mix of Spanish and English, “feliz cumpleaños mi amor (Happy birthday my love). Thankful for your existence everyday.”

The post has received over 3,335,780 since it was shared on the social media platform. Fans and fellow celebrities have commented on the post with their reactions. One of the top comments featured Alex Goldschmidt praising Cabello for posting pictures of her boyfriend as he wrote, “Queen of giving us the Shawn Mendes content we thirst for.” A fan account of the 24-year-old singer and actress wrote, “You both are the cutest thing ever.” Another fan agreed with Mendes’ statement in the video as they wrote, “Definitely he’s living his best life.”

Mendes and Cabello have been dating for over two years now.

