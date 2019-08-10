Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Camila Cabello Wishes Shawn Mendes on His 21st Birthday with an 'I Love You' Post

Shawn Mendes celebrated his 21st birthday at a hotel near New York City’s Brooklyn bridge with Camila Cabello, where the two were seen kissing each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Camila Cabello Wishes Shawn Mendes on His 21st Birthday with an 'I Love You' Post
Image: Instagram
As Shawn Mendes celebrated his 21st birthday on August 8, Camila Cabello wished him in the most adorable way. Camila uploaded a cute picture with Shawn and captioned it, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!"

The picture, which appears to be that of a polaroid, features the duo who collaborated for the song Senorita recently, in a candid pose as Shawn looks through Camila's gorgeous hair. In the picture, the former Fifth Harmony member is seen looking to the left as she places her hand beneath her chin.

Shawn and Camila appear very comfortable with each other in the intimate snap. Check the post here:

Camila's post comes on August 9, a day after Shawn's birthday. According to Hollywoodlife, Shawn and Camila were seen strolling around New York City on Shawn's 21st birthday. The Treat You Better hitmaker celebrated his 21st birthday at a hotel near New York City's Brooklyn bridge with Camila, where the two were seen kissing each other, according to a Huffington Post report.

Shawn and Camila are yet to confirm that they are dating, but their latest posts and the recent birthday wish are among the many hints that suggest they are serious about each other. Shawn and Camila have known each other since 2015, when the duo collaborated on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer.

