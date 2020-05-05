Camila Cabelo is Giving Fans a Chance to Star in Her Music Video, Here's What You'll Have to Do

Recently, Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro had offered a lucky fan the chance to feature in their upcoming film, in return of donating for the All-In initiative to help the fight against COVID-19. Now, singer Camila Cabello is now giving a chance to her fans to star in a music video as part of the charity.

Cabello, who is known for belting out hits like Havana and Senorita, took to Instagram to share the news, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm offering a day on the set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves -- well, my choreographer will teach us the moves," she said.

The lucky person, who wins will get a round-trip flight to the shoot location, a one-night hotel stay, and experience on the set.

The proceeds will go to those who need food amid the crisis. The donations will be divided between four organisations -- Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Others who have joined the challenged include Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Friends cast among many other global personalities.

