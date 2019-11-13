Camila Cabelo Confirms New Album Romance Next Month, Says 'It's Gonna be Magic'

Camila Cabello on Wednesday confirmed her second album Romance, will arrive next month. The Havana singer also said that with the arrival of the album on December 6, she’ll release, Living Proof, the latest track from the album this Friday.

“I wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it,” she added.

It is reported that Romance will also feature Cabello’s previously released singles Señorita featuring Shawn Mendes, Shameless, Liar, Cry For Me and Easy. However, the complete tracklist is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Camila recently made headlines when she went on a date night with Mendes at the Los Angeles Clippers vs the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center on November 11, Monday. The Senorita crooners soon attracted all the attention to them as they were involved in some PDA. The lovebirds, who were sitting in the front row, reportedly had a steamy make-out session.

This is not the first time when the lovebirds have put their love on display. They have also been spotted at beaches and dates together. The lovebirds also posted a video of their kiss online, where they were teaching people how they kiss.

