Camps Do Exist in Bollywood, Some Survive and Some Don't: Raveena Tandon

The entire Indian film industry has been in shock ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise surfaced on Sunday afternoon. The young actor (34) was found hanging in his apartment and the provisional post mortem report has confirmed that Sushant died of asphyxiation resulting from hanging.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Died of Asphyxia Due to Hanging: Provisional Postmortem Report

Now, social media is abuzz with debates that are pegging the 'outsiders' in Bollywood against the artists who have some filmy background or connection, with even celebrities sharing instances of how the Hindi film industry is 'not a family' and its top tier workers cold to people who are not insiders.

Hashtags like 'Bollywood Blocked Sushant', 'Boycott Karan Johar Movie Gang' and many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor started trending on Twitter in the wake of Sushant's demise.

Now, actress Raveena Tandon spoke up in the matter and expressed her opinion in the 'outsiders and insiders' conversation that has been raging on social media. Recalling her personal experience in the film industry, the actress wrote on Twitter that 'mean girl gang' and 'camps' do exist in Bollywood and that she herself has been removed from films by actors, their girlfriends and even fallen prey to fake media reports that were circulated to malign her image.

She wrote, "“Mean girl” gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamchas & their career destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. fight back. Some survive Some Dont. #oldwoundsrevisited (sic)."

“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

In another tweet, Raveena wrote, "When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, Mad, psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages & pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste (sic)."

When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste . https://t.co/uR9usJitdb — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

Here are her other tweets.

It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose. https://t.co/NMIkUgkLbW — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the https://t.co/YEXmquEDj2 has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high.Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw https://t.co/52nGxPma2m — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more