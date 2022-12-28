Can Ajay Devgn Perform Phool Aur Kaante Split Bike Stunt Again? The Actor Answers

Ajay Devgn, who made his Bollywood debut in director Kuku Kohli's Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, wants someone to remake the hit film. On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to share a video in which he is asked which of his films he would like to see remade. Without a second thought, he said, “I would like somebody to remake Phool Aur Kaante.” The video is from when he appeared on RJ Malishka’s show at Red FM.

Ajay Devgn shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Phool Aur Kaante Returns has a good ring to it. What do y’all think?

Along with Ajay, the action-romance film also starred Aruna Irani and Amrish Puri. The film was a hit, and Ajay Devgn received his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

In the video, the RJ and actor are seen discussing the iconic split scene from the movie as well. Ajay did a split stunt on two bikes for his entry sequence in Phool Aur Kaante. Soon after the film's release, many praised him for it, and it went on to become his signature entry shot in a few of his films.

The actor was asked if he could perform the stunt again. Ajay took up the challenge and said yes. However, he added that he might require some practice.

As soon as he posted the videos his fans got very excited. However, this is not the first time the actor spoke about the remake of Phool Aur Kaante. In an exclusive interview with India Today earlier this year, he has said that he wants to remake the film. He added that he thinks the film needs fresh faces to make it work in this decade.

The actor often reminisces the past decade. Few days back he shared an unseen picture from the sets of his 1999 film Kachche Dhaage.

Ajay Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his directorial Bholaa, in which he will appear alongside Tabu. Devgn was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed thriller Drishyam 2. He also made a cameo this year in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

