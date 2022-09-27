'Can Cry and Make People Cry': Archana Puran Singh on Being Confined to Comedy Genre

Noted Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh has created a niche for herself by playing comedic roles for quite some time now. Although she made her debut with non-comedic roles and has also appeared as the female lead in some movies of the late 80s and early 90s, a chance role of the hilariously sensuous Miss Braganza in 1998’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai opened up a whole new avenue for her in the comedy genre. Her appearance as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show over the last few years has further strengthened her position in the comedy genre.

However, although the audience loves her at her hilarious best, it is interesting to note that Archana herself feels captivated by this limitedness to the comedy genre alone. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, while promoting upcoming India’s Laughter Champion, Archana said that ever since she got stereotyped into comedic roles after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she feels deprived and cheated as an actor. Even after 25 years, her Miss Braganza image fails to leave her alone and she has left yearning for good meatier roles, she said.

She also said that although it is a common perception that one is lucky if people want to see them in the same roles, she feels it is the death of an artist. She said she wants to do meaningful roles as she also has a serious side. “I can cry and make people cry too,” she said.

Mentioning the instance from about three years ago when actress Neena Gupta had made a social media post asking for work from filmmakers, Archana said she wanted to do the same. She said she is taking the opportunity to request work from any filmmaker who may be listening.

Some of the more serious roles she appeared in during the start of her career include Agneepath, Aag Ka Gola and Jalwa, the last of which she was the female lead.

