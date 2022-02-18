'Can Do This Step Anywhere': Pooja Hegde, On Vacation in Maldives, Dances to Arabic Kuthu

The Arabic Kuthu track from the Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast has set the Internet on fire. The peppy dance track, sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, is already topping music charts. Pooja, who is busy with the promotions of Beast, shared a new Instagram video in which she is dancing away at the boat.

The actor is currently in the Maldives with her family, and in the video, she pulled off the hook step with utmost finesse. Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “As you can see… you can literally do this step ANYWHERE Do the #HalamithiHabibo with me, let’s see your videos #ThalapathyVijay @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @sivakarthikeyan @jonitamusic @manojinfilm #Beast #BeastFirstSingle #ArabicKuthuChallenge #ArabicKuthu”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Meanwhile, music composer Anirudh also shared an Instagram reel in which he and his friends are trying the hook step of the song. Anirudh captioned the video, “#ArabicKuthu #HalamithiHabibo This was taken 5 but still, we didn’t get it right @ashwathvenkat12 @le_sajbro @rp3825 @shivakiran_sridhar @akriz23.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

The Arabic Kuthu is the first single featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde from the upcoming Tamil film Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The song penned by Sivakarthikeyan was released on Valentine’s Day. It soon became the internet sensation with fans and several Tollywood celebs, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, doing the hook step from the song in Instagram reels.

The fans are excited about the film and are hoping that Beast will be a blockbuster hit. The film comes after Nelson Dilipkumar’s previous outings, Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor, both dark comedies, received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics.

In addition to Vijay and Pooja, Beast also features director Selvaraghavan in the role of antagonist. Among others, the makers have roped in Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and VTV Ganesh to play pivotal roles in the film. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is set to hit the theatres on April 14.

