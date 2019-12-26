Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Can Good Newwz be Akshay Kumar's 4th Consecutive Film to Enter the Rs 100 Crore Club?

Akshay Kumar has hits like Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Kesari to his credit this year. Will his next Good Newwz also hit the jackpot at the box office?

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Akshay Kumar is having a dream run at the box office. This year, with releases like Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Kesari, he seems unstoppable. His next release Good Newwz will hit the theaters this Friday. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar's films that have entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office in last two years (2018-2019).

Housefull 4 - Rs 205.06 crore

The multi-starrer comedy released on the occasion of Diwali was another successful film for Akshay Kumar this year. As per reports, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make a Housefull universe of films with old and new actors joining in.

housefull 4

Mission Mangal - Rs 192.67 crore 

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha’s multi-starer movie based on real-life stories of the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition is the year's 6th highest grosser so far.

Mission Mangal

Kesari - Rs 151.87 crore

Akshay's Kesari, in which he donned the avatar of a Sikh soldier, released on Holi earlier this year and grabbed evetybody's attention during the festive season. It also marked Akshay's return to the action genre.

Kesari

2.0 - Rs 185.89 crore

The sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Robot saw Akshay in the role of antagonist, Dr Richard/Crowman, a cellphone-hating mutant scientist. Rajinikanth reprised his role as Dr Vaseegaran/Chitti from the original film. Akshay's villain act later turned out to be the film's highlight.

2.0

Gold - Rs 102.01 crore

released on the Independence Day in 2018, Gold revolved around the life of hockey manager Tapan Das, who is as much in love with the sport as he is with the nation. Tapan dreams to win India its first Gold medal, post the country's independence from the British reign. Akshay’s another patriotism-driven film hit the jackpot at the box office.

Gold

