'Can Mahesh Babu Speak Marathi?' Asks Fan on Insta, Wife Namrata Answers

Actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are among the list of the most loved couples in the South film industry. While Mahesh hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, his wife, and actor Namrata hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. Namrata’s mother tongue is Marathi but she learned Telugu after the couple got married. During a recent “Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, Namrata’s fans wondered if Mahesh Babu spoke Marathi.

One of the fans asked Namrata, “Can Mahesh Babu speak in Marathi?” Namrata’s witty reply to this question is winning the heart as she said, “I really wish.” She added, “I also wish that Mahesh speaks in Marathi but I am still waiting for that. I think Mahesh will take more time.” However, she informed her fans that both her kids Gautam and Sitara know the Marathi language apart from Telugu and English.

In February 2005, Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in a star-struck marriage in Mumbai, after dating for five years. Some media reports claim that Mahesh Babu fell in love with Namrata on the sets of their first film, Vamsi in 2000. The couple is now blessed with a son and daughter.

Recently, Namrata celebrated her 50th birthday on January 22, 2022. She celebrated her birthday with her kids Sitara and Gautham as her husband Mahesh Babu was in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. She shared a photo from the birthday celebration in which she is seen cutting her birthday cake.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, he will soon be seen sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s Sarakru Varri Paata. The film is set to release on April 1, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.