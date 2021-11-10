'Can Meet and Sing For Them': Singer Saleel Kulkarni's Gift to Elderly

Popular singer-composer Saleel Kulkarni has a huge fan base among the Marathi masses. After releasing the album Ayushyawar Bolu Kahi, Saleel carved a special place for himself.

Recently, Saleel shared on Instagram the news of his new initiative. As per his post, Saleel will be visiting elderly people, who can’t go to his concerts anymore, to greet them with his songs. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, he has made this decision, which has been praised by fans as well as artists.

IG Post Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWAxcvlqukG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Posting on Instagram in Marathi, Saleel Kulkarni says, “Hello friends, an idea came to mind even before the lockdown. Many of you have been coming to my concerts to listen to songs for many years. But now some can’t get out of the house because of their age," he wrote, adding, “Even yesterday, I met a few people who said that their mother, father or aunt, uncle used to attend my concerts. But now they are tired or sick, so they can’t get out of the house."

“Nowadays, all of us have seen the importance of listening to live songs. So, senior congregations, who are not able to come to the theatre, I can meet them and sing songs for half an hour!!”

Starting his venture from December this year Saleel said, “I will visit those grandparents who no longer come to the program. I want to sing some songs for them as a gift to them. If we can give such happiness to at least one couple or group in a month, it will be very satisfying.”

Further giving his contact details, Saleel wrote, “Those who sincerely feel that the elders in their house have a penchant for listening to songs then Write on Musicdirectorsaleel@gmail.com.”

Towards the end of the note, Saleel stated that he has no intention other than to give some musical moments of joy to the elders. And has urged people to only contact him with sincere intentions.

