Can The Test Case’s Nimrat Kaur Win the Best Actress Trophy at iReel Awards 2018?

Similar to the Best Actor in a drama category, the Best Actress also features big names that have made the heads turn last year. Nimrat Kaur, who featured as Captain Shikha Sharma in ALT Balaji’s The Test Case, is one of them. As the only woman officer in a special forces unit, she proved her credentials. But that doesn’t mean she can breathe in peace as she is facing stiff competition from actors like Nia Sharma and Patrelakha Paul.Nia featured as a supermodel in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. The shows was hailed for its bold take on the relationships in the show business. The show set new benchmarks for indigenous web series.Karishma Sharma (Ragini MMS Returns, ALT Balaji) is also in the fray to win the Best Actress trophy. Slowly and steadily, she made everyone notice her acting potential and charm. She has big shoes to fill while entering the show and she has done it with ease.Patralekha played Nandini in Hansal Mehta and ALT Balaji’s Bose: Dead/Alive. Her role required nuanced understanding of the freedom struggle without going overboard. Needless to say, she balanced her act with finesse.Last but not the least, Tridha Choudhury has been nominated for Spotlight, a web series on Viu app. The show is based on the theme of a successful yet lonely actor in Bollywood. Tridha’s character resonated well with the critics and the audience.However, the winner will be decided only on September 6, 2018, when the iReel Awards will take place. ​