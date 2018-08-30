Can Vikram Bhatt’s Zindabaad Change the Web Series Landscape in India?

It’s hard to keep Vikram Bhatt away from the limelight. It’s a bit different this time though. He is playing the lead in a spy-thriller web show titled Zindabaad.Vikram says, “It’s more like a revenge story.”He further says, “It’s a show I have written but it’s been directed by Sidhant Sachdev. We have previously worked together in Gehraiyaan and a couple of other projects. It was his conviction more than mine in Zindabaad.”Vikram has been one of the early exponents of the web series genre in India. His shows Maaya, Twisted and Spotlight have registered views in millions. He says, “With Zindabaad, we want to change the internet viewing landscape in India. You may say that Sacred Games has already done this, probably they have done it in terms of the cast and narrative, but we’re also trying to break new grounds in terms of grandeur and canvas. It’s a story that travels from Oman to Kuwait to Islamabad and New Delhi.”Can a film made for a digital platform be similar to a web series in experience? He says, “There are definitely two types of content available right now. One is your Sacred Games and Ghoul, which are meant for specific target audience. They appeal more to the educated class. The rest of the India also wants entertainment and the others cater to it. So, there is something for everyone.”“The length of the content is different. A series has 4-5 hours of content as opposed to a 2 hour film. The viewing experience is also different, so it’s more like private viewing. Ultimately, it will come down to choose in between the TV and phone,” added Vikram.Zindabaad that also features Sanaya Irani and Sana Khan in important roles will start streaming on JioCinema app and VBontheWeb on September 5, 2018.