Actor Yogi Babu has shared a video from the time he was filming for Vijay-starrer Varisu. In the now-viral clip, Yogi Babu can be seen asking, “Can we go in the Rolls Royce, brother?" Thalapathy Vijay, with a beaming smile, said yes. So far, the video has garnered 586.6K views and 51.4K likes. Moments after the video was shared online, several users commented on the video. One user wrote, “That smile." Another added, “Love you, Thalapathy." One user also wrote, “Thalapathy’s voice."

Check out the video here:

Varisu has been a huge hit at the box office and is still receiving praise from the audience. The film hit the theatres on January 11, this year and became a success at the box office. The film has collected Rs 275 crore worldwide and will soon surpass the 300 crore mark.

With the success of the film, Vijay scores a double century in India after Bigil and Master. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Joseph Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna and Shaam in lead roles. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Nandini Rai and Srikanth Meka, among others.

On the work front, Vijay is popular for films, including Mersal, Thuppakki, Master and Kaththi. He was also seen in films such as Beast, Bigil, Sarkar, Bairavaa, Jilla, Thalaivaa and more. The actor will now start shooting for his next titled Thalapathy 67.

On the other hand, Yogi Babu is known for films such as Chennai Express, Beast, Pariyerum Perumal and Mersal. He has a few films in the pipeline including Haraa, Bommai Nayagi, Jawan, Jailer, Khaki, Thalainagaram 2, Raja Bheema and more.

