Can You Cartwheel, Somersault Like Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's 5-Year-old Daughter Imara?

Imara participated in Anti Gravity Club's fitness challenge, where she impressed everyone with her performance and skills. See pictures here.

Updated:June 2, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Can You Cartwheel, Somersault Like Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's 5-Year-old Daughter Imara?
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's 5-year-old daughter Imara is giving out major fitness goals with her focused training sessions and dedication towards keeping fit. Don't believe us? Check out the pictures that follow to see the small child lift dumbbells and do stretching out routines like a pro.

In the images Imara, can be seen doing headstands, cartwheels, weightlifting, running and stretching. With her mother by her side, she is slays in every challenge that stands in front of her. All this while she manages to put on a smiling face is what has impressed us the most. All these tasks, which Imara performed and completed with flying colours, were part of the Anti Gravity Club's fitness challenge. Avantika cheered for her kid from the sidelines. Check out the pictures below:



Imran and wife Avantika were recently in news when reports that claimed the couple was headed for a split after eight years of marriage started doing rounds. Imran and Avantika dated for 8-long years before tying the knot in 2011.

The speculation of a riff between the couple began when Avantika drooped surname 'Khan' from her Instagram page recently. However, Avantika's mother Vandana has maintained that while there are differences between the them, they're not heading for legal separation.

Read: Are Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Heading For a Divorce?

