Can You Cartwheel, Somersault Like Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's 5-Year-old Daughter Imara?

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Can You Cartwheel, Somersault Like Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's 5-Year-old Daughter Imara?
Imara participated in Anti Gravity Club's fitness challenge, where she impressed everyone with her performance and skills. See pictures here.
Image of Imran Khan, Avantika Malik and Imara, courtesy of Instagram
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's 5-year-old daughter Imara is giving out major fitness goals with her focused training sessions and dedication towards keeping fit. Don't believe us? Check out the pictures that follow to see the small child lift dumbbells and do stretching out routines like a pro.
In the images Imara, can be seen doing headstands, cartwheels, weightlifting, running and stretching. With her mother by her side, she is slays in every challenge that stands in front of her. All this while she manages to put on a smiling face is what has impressed us the most. All these tasks, which Imara performed and completed with flying colours, were part of the Anti Gravity Club's fitness challenge. Avantika cheered for her kid from the sidelines. Check out the pictures below:
Imran and wife Avantika were recently in news when reports that claimed the couple was headed for a split after eight years of marriage started doing rounds. Imran and Avantika dated for 8-long years before tying the knot in 2011.
The speculation of a riff between the couple began when Avantika drooped surname 'Khan' from her Instagram page recently. However, Avantika's mother Vandana has maintained that while there are differences between the them, they're not heading for legal separation.
Read: Are Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Heading For a Divorce?
Follow @News18Movies for more
