Can You Find Hidden Tigers In This Image? B-Town Celebs Join the Bandwagon

A twitter user uploaded an optical illusion image of tigers on Thursday, which left many people including Bollywood celebrities intrigued.

Captioning the image, the user asked, “How Many Tigers You See In This Pic?”

How Many Tigers You See In This Pic ? pic.twitter.com/GPOvxKYdRc — EF Neer 🇮🇳 (@isharmaneer) April 22, 2020

A cursory glance at the picture just shows two cubs and two tigers. However, after making a detailed observation the picture has more tigers cloaked in the backdrop.

Twitting the image on his timeline, megastar Amitabh Bachchan claimed to have found 11 tigers in the picture.

Actress Dia Mirza and Prachi Desai replied to Amitabh’s post and put the number at 16.

16 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 23, 2020

16 🐅 — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) April 23, 2020

Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal was able to count 17 tigers in the image.

17 tigers 🐅 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) April 23, 2020

Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yes, I saw 16. So beautiful”.

Apart from celebrities, netizens were also making wild guesses. Some users put the number of tigers at 20, while some found only 4 animals.

See some of the response:

Mujhe to 4 hi dikh rahe hai — Ajit K. Panigrahi 🇮🇳 (@AjitKPanigrahi1) April 23, 2020

Soon after the image was shared, it managed to get over 7,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.