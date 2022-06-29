Can You Guess Kartik Aaryan's Favourite Emoji These Days? Hint - It Has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Connection

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a crowd puller. The movie has been breaking box office records ever since its release. It has grossed a total collection of Rs 230.75 crore at the worldwide box office so far. While Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of the film, on Wednesday, he re-posted a photo from Netflix’s Instagram handle.

The monochrome of Kartik shared by Netflix is a double-exposure image. In the photo, Kartik can be seen striking a pose with his signature calling sign, also one of the hook movements of the title track of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The caption on the Netflix India page read, “We are calling it the Bhool Bhulaiyaa emoji from now on!” along with a red heart. Kartik reposted the photo on his social media handle and wrote, “My Favourite emoji these days.”

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he did not believe that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will do so well at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations,” he said.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Last week, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik a new McLaren GT which is reportedly worth of whopping Rs 4 crore. The duo is set to collaborate again for Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie will see Kartik reuniting with her Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

