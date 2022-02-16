Can You Guess The Number of films Jr NTR Has Rejected Till Now?

Jr NTR is one of the most well-known and successful actors in Tollywood right now. Besides his acting, Jr NTR is quite particular when it comes to choosing projects. He’s been acting for over two decades now and has a massive following. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited project ‘RRR’ alongside Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film will hit the theatres on March 25.

Well, in his career, Jr NTR has rejected quite a few scripts. Some of the films which he called off turned out to be hit, let’s take a look at the list of all those movies NTR rejected.

Dill

Directed by Vinayak, the film turned out to be a super hit. Jr NTR was approached for the role but he wasn’t interested because he thought playing a student was monotonous.

Aarya

Aarya is one of the most iconic romantic movies of Tollywood’s that was initially offered to Jr NTR. However, because of some unknown reason, it was declined and Allu Arjun became an overnight sensation for his iconic performance.

Bhadra

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film was originally written by keeping Allu Arjun in mind. However, after Allu Arjun turned down the role, it went to Jr NTR. But because of some unknown reasons Jr NTR too turned down the offer.

Athanokkade

The story of the film was first narrated to Jr NTR by Surender Reddy when he rejected it. However, after reading the script Jr NTR had recommended Kalyanrams name who eventually ended up doing this role.

Kick

At first, Jr NTR was offered a role in Kick. Reason for rejection? He thought that the film would not be a success as director Surender Reddy had already delivered back-to-back flops - Ashok and Athidi.

Krishna

Jr. NTR was offered the role of Krishna but then it went to Ravi Teja. The film gained a positive response from the audience and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Srimanthudu

It is reported that Korala Siva wanted Jr NTR to play the lead in his film Srimanthudu. However, Mahesh Babu got the role giving an amazing performance in the film.

Oopiri

Director Vamshi Paidipally announced Oopiri with Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jr NTR. But because Jr NTR wanted some changes in his scripts, he turned down the project and the role went to Karthi.

Raja the Great

Jr NTR was the first choice of director Anil Ravipudi for the film. But as he turned down the offer, the role was played by Ravi Teja.

