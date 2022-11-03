Can You Guess The Person With Sai Tamhankar In Her ‘Real Candid Picture’?

Sai Tamhankar is one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi film industry. She is one of those few regional cinema artists who also left an imprint on Bollywood. Sai’s performance last year in Mimi alongside Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi got her a nomination at the IIFA and won millions of hearts. Apart from this, the actress is quite active on social media and shares various pictures of her which go viral in no time and becomes the topic of discussion.

Recently, Sai is back in the news after she shared a photo on Instagram. In the snap, there is another person with Sai but his face is not visible. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Real Wala Candid! Guess Who?

Seeing the post, celebs and fans reacted to it. The first one was none other than her friend Kranti Redkar. The actress wrote, “I know, we had discussed this a long long time ago. That twinkle in your eyes says it all. Replying to him, Sai said, “Damn! You Remember? Damn. After this, her fans started naming different popular celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Pratik Babbar, and Roman Reigns. And Sai’s latest post is getting lots of likes and is currently going viral all over social media. So now Sai’s fans have drawn attention to this person. Are the fans’ guesses coming true? It will be interesting to see.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai has created a special place in the hearts of the audience by playing diverse roles. Sai will soon be seen in another Hindi film called India Lockdown. The movie is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and also features Prateik Babbar, Prakash Belawadi, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Aahana Kumar in the lead roles.

Sai recently shared the poster of this film on social media. The poster shows the film is based on the Covid-19 lockdown.

