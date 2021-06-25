CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Can You Guess the Price of Shanaya Kapoor's Shoulder Bag?

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Bollywood aspirant Shanaya Kapoor was spotted splurging on ice cream with younger brother Jahaan recently. She was her stylish self.

Shanaya later posted a few fun and goofy pictures of the siblings on Instagram, making the most of their ice cream date.

“Ice cream & laughs #babysdayout," she wrote.

Dressed in breezy summer casuals, Shanaya shined bright in a pair of white distressed denim shorts, a half-and-half striped crop top shirt, accessorised perfectly with a red baguette and statement hoops. As per a report, the cost of the Prada Sidonie shoulder bag is Rs 2.12 lakh. Jahaan was seen casually dressed in a white hoodie T-shirt and black pants.

Her parents, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, along with Bollywood friends Navya Nanda, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, not surprisingly flooded her social media with compliments.

first published:June 25, 2021, 15:21 IST