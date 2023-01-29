After a major breakthrough with Telugu action-thriller Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at the cusp of headlining mythological drama film Shaakuntalam, a directorial and creation of acclaimed Telugu film-maker Gunasekhar. The film, which is slated to release next month, will feature Samantha as Shakuntala, wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata. But for now, Samantha is content with sharing frequent updates about herself and even introduced her new ‘best-friend’ to her fans.

On Saturday, the Yashoda actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a cute selfie of herself rocking a brand new round spectacles. While Samantha smiled ear-to-ear for the camera, she referred to her specs as her new favourite companion. Along with the snap, she wrote, “Glasses are my new best friend."

Earlier this week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also dropped video from her workout routine which also showed the glimpses of her autoimmune diet. In the clip, she performed some strenuous pull-ups in her purple athleisure as she thanked the band Gravity for filling her up with strength and inspiration to endure challenging times in her life. For the unversed, Samantha was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disease, Myositis back in November 2022 for which she has been undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, after taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, it appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. According to a news portal, the actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaptation of the sci-fi series Citadel. As for Shaakuntalam, It marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. Earlier, the actress had taken to social media and shared, “The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha (her pet dog) along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter”.

