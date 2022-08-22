Can You Guess Who This Cute Little Girl In Rekha's Lap is?

A vintage still of the evergreen actress Rekha has surfaced on the internet and fans are going gaga over it. It’s hard to find who looks prettier. In the picture, Rekha is seen holding a cute little baby girl in her lap and both looked aww-dorable. Can you make a wild guess who she is?

Okay, don’t worry, we will now break the suspense and clear all the doubts. She is one of the popular star kids Ananya Pandey and she was only a few months old in this picture. Both are facing the camera with bright smiles on their faces.

The actress is on a promotional spree along with Vijay Deverakonda these days for her upcoming film, Liger. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects on a massive Rs. 100 crore budget. Observing the trends in the industry, trade analysts expect Liger to perform better than Rakshabandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Sarigama Cinema has won the overseas rights of Liger at a whopping Rs 8 crore.

The Censor Board recently approved Liger with a U/A certificate and seven cuts. Obscene language and gestures were used in seven of the cuts. Liger is a big-budget film that will be distributed in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy play key roles. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will be released in theatres on August 25.

