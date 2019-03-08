English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can You Match Steps with Suhana Khan on Kenny Loggins' Footloose?
The video that has gone viral features Suhana Khan dancing on Kenny Loggins' 'Footloose' with her classmates.
Image: SRK/Instagram
Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was recently seen dancing with her classmates, in what looked like a rehearsal. The video of Suhana's, in which she is matching steps with the others, has now gone viral and people can't help doting over a future Bollywood actress in the making. The video shows her dancing on Kenny Loggins' Footloose.
Suhana is currently studying in London and is known for sharing moments from her time abroad with friends. In fact, she is one the most popular star kids on Instagram. The young lady participates in plays and has also expressed her interest in taking up acting as a career in the future.
Earlier, Shah Rukh had also hinted that both his kids are fascinated by the world of motion pictures. His son Aryan Khan is also a film student and aspires to be a director. However, the Bollywood superstar has consistently maintained that both his kids will not work here in films until they finish their education.
Suhana was an assistant on Shah Rukh's last film Zero, where her father wanted her to watch both Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma at work as they were really different kind of actors. Directed by Anand L Rai, Zero, however, failed to create any magic on screen.
