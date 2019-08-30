Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
All the backlash has forced Khloe to turn off the comments option on her Instagram post. See it here.
Image: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram images are drawing social media ridicule. Fans have slammed the reality TV personality for her decision to get lip fillers, so much so that she was forced to turn off the comments option on the post.
The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of herself advertising a skincare treatment. However, all through the next day, the pictures shocked her fans, with many saying they aren't able to recognise her anymore.
Khole sports a line-free face and a huge pout in a string of photographs she posted following her treatment. Many of her 97.9 million followers shared their opinion on the look.
One said, "If you can't close your lips… too much filler." Another wrote, "Omg more and more filler".
"You're much too beautiful to be messing with your face," lamented one fan.
The backlash forced the reality star to turn off the comments option on her Instagram post, but fans continued to share their bafflement on Twitter.
One tweeted, "Bro who is Khloe Kardashian anymore? She looks like a whole different person."
Another posted, "Y'all... tf is Khloe Kardashian doing to her face? Holy s**t". Yet another user wrote, "Khloe doesn't even look like Khloe anymore".
Her fans might have slammed her for getting lip fillers, but Khloe has always denied that she has had plastic surgery.
