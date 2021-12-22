Can You Recognise the Celebrity-choreographer Duo in This Throwback Picture?

Many Bollywood celebrities have undergone noticeable changes over the past several years. A throwback picture of the industry’s leading choreographers Farah Khan and Geeta Kapoor was recently shared on social media. The two look quite different in the pictures, much slimmer compared to the present day.

The photo shows Farah and Geeta in selfie mode, with the former leaning on the latter’s shoulders. Geeta has put on black sunglasses and a blue surface is seen in the background. This photo was taken at Chandivali Studio in Mumbai, according to reports.

Geeta Kapoor had started her professional life as an assistant dancer to choreographer Farah Khan at the age of 15. Geeta was a prominent background dancer in several songs such as ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi’ in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Gradually, she rose from the position of a background dancer and began to work as an assistant for Farah. She worked as the assistant choreographer to Farah in ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’. Geeta Kapoor has done the choreography for the songs such as ‘Saathya’, ‘Fiza’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ and ’Hey Baby’.

In an interview, Farah Khan narrated a funny incident wherein Geeta Kapoor referred to her as “Maa" and hugged her from behind, making an air hostess at the scene think that Farah was actually Geeta’s real mother. “It was embarrassing,” said Farah, recalling the incident.

