Can you Recognise the Smiling Girl in This Photo? She's Worked With Deepika Padukone

When our celebrities share retro photos, it gets us to sit up and take notes. So far, several celebrities’ childhood photos have become popular on social media. Now, another famous diva has been added to the list.

A few months old baby girl is resting down in the photo, and a small girl is grinning with her palms on her cheeks next to her. Can you tell who the smiling girl is? Let us also drop a clue. This young lady began her career with Dharma Productions. Still can’t figure it out? This girl’s name is Ananya Panday.

Ananya’s lovely childhood photos with her younger sister Rysa Panday have gone viral on the internet. She shared this picture on Instagram on Rysa’s 16th birthday.

The post was captioned, “This brat is finally 16. Happy birthday Rychuuuu - love you the most in the whole world". Ananya is very close to her younger sister. She frequently posts images and videos with her on social media.

Ananya frequently posts throwback images of her family members on social media for birthdays and other important events. She shared a throwback clip on her father’s birthday. The video showed baby Ananya with her father.

Ananya was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Gehraiyaan. In addition to her, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa had significant parts in the Shakun Batra-directed film. The drama about the complexity of human relationships, love, and treachery was released online on February 11th and has been in the news ever since.

Following Gehraiyaan, Ananya will be featured in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from this, she is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar.

