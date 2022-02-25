Can You Recognise This Actor? She Played Lead Role in Asava Sundar Swapnancha Bangla

Marathi actor Mrunmayi Supal, who acted in the TV series Asava Sundar Swapnancha Bangla, frequently posts her latest pictures on Instagram. The sweet little girl from Asava Sundar Swapnancha Bangla is all grown up now.

The young actor is pretty active on social media and keeps posting her pictures in various outfits. Let’s have a look at some of these pictures.

Mrunmayee looks as beautiful as she looked when she was a child. She is currently busy with her education. Along with her studies, she is very passionate about her acting. Mrunmayee has also worked in some films. The actor has also received awards for her performance. Her show Asava Sundar Swapnancha Bangla aired on Colors Marathi.

The show entertained the audience for around three years. The story of the show revolved around an interesting topic of the relationship between the rich and the poor. Mrunmayee played the lead role in the show until it went for a leap. This was her first TV show as her child artist. She did some good work after this show as well. She played the role of Tukaram’s wife Aavli in the show Tu Maza Sangaati.

The show was based on the life of Saint Tukaram and his second wife was eight years old when they got married. Now that she’s all grown up, netzines are finding it difficult to recognize her in her latest pictures.

