Can You Recognise This Cute Girl Who is Now a Bollywood Diva?

Childhood pictures of Bollywood actors keep surfacing and going viral on the Internet. Once these pictures are posted online, they create a lot of buzz. Fans are always up to predict the person in the picture and see if they guessed it right. They go gaga over throwback pictures of their favourite actors.

Recognising an actor from their childhood pictures is quite easy for ardent fans but sometimes it gets difficult because of the transformation they underwent over time. A similar photo has gone viral on social media. It is difficult to recognise this cute girl in a school uniform, standing on a podium and holding a certificate.

The cute girl in the school uniform is Taapsee Pannu, who often posts pictures of her childhood on social media. She cherishes taking a trip down memory lane and gives her fans glimpses of her childhood.

Bachpan see bahot tezz daudti hai:

In this photo, Taapsee’s long hair is braided in pigtails and she is dressed in her school uniform. She can be seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

The caption of the photo reads, “Bahot tezz daudti hai. Bachpan se. #CantKeepCalm #OnYourMarks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Fans have showered immense love on this adorable photo of Taapsee. In the comment section, a fan has expressed his wish of having a daughter like Taapsee.

Interesting projects lined up for Taapsee:

On the work front, Taapsee has interesting projects lined up. The actor, who received critical acclaim for her role in Rashmi Rocket, will soon be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta.

She has also received widespread acclaim for her performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad in 2020, earning her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the film.

Fans have high expectations of her next movie Looop Lapeta, a Hindi remake of the German song Run Lola Run, which was released in 1998. Franka Potente played the lead role in the original film, and Moritz Bleibtreu played her boyfriend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.