Many supporting actors from the vintage era of Bollywood have had legacies of their own, on par with leading heroes of their time. Today, we are showing you a photo of an actor famous for his negative roles from the bygone era, along with his little son, who grew up to continue his father’s legacy. The son grew up to be an even better villain than his father. Can you recognise the father-son duo in the picture? This photo is very old, so it is difficult to figure out who they are. Let us give you a hint. The father was known for his anglicized accent.

If you are still at your wit’s end, we have the answer for you. It is an old photo of popular actor Jeevan and his son Kiran Kumar. Jeevan was born in a Kashmiri Pandit family as Omkar Nath Dhar but used the screen name Jeevan when he decided to act in films. He came to Mumbai at an early age with hopes of becoming an actor but success eluded him for most of his youth. He was initially a crew boy, holding reflectors in front of the lights at a shooting set.

He finally graduated to acting and got successful in Mother India where he played the villain. Jeevan Kumar won accolades for playing different characters in Phagun, Naya Daur Ek Hi Raasta and Amar Akbar Anthony. He was noted for his unconventional dialogue delivery as a villain, in an anglicized accent.

Jeevan’s son Kiran Kumar, named Deepak Dhar at birth, also grew up to follow in his father’s footsteps and became a leading villain in the 80s and 90s. He attended Film and Television Institute in Pune to learn the nuances of acting. Even though Kiran started his career as a hero, his films as a leading man failed and he received accolades as a villain. He made a comeback as a villain with Rakesh Roshan’s film Khudgarz and also won a lot of acclaim for his fearsome portrayal of a ruthless crook Lotiya Pathan in Tezaab.

Read all the Latest Movies News here