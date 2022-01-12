Can you Recognise This TV Star From These Childhood Pictures?

Cute childhood pictures of a famous television actor are going viral on social media. The stories of his love life have always been of interest to his fans, and nothing has changed even today. Yes, we are talking about none other than TV actor, host, judge and now Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundra.

The audience, these days, is being treated to Karan’s romance on Bigg Boss with actor Tejaswi Prakash. The two often get into disagreements and arguments inside the Bigg Boss house, but they’re also quick to patch up and make things fine.

Some of the childhood pictures of Karan have made their way to the Internet and the fans can’t help but adore their favourite star.

Speaking of Karan’s stint in Bigg Boss 15, the actor has emerged as the top contender for the trophy this season. While many have questioned his relationship and called it a stunt to win the show, Karan and Tejaswi have, time and again, proven that they are together.

Even host Salman Khan has said that this relationship does not look fake. Tejasswi, too, is considered one of the strongest contenders of the show.

Coming back to Karan, the actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly 14 years and made a name for himself. Karan has also been a part of many reality shows, including MTV’s superhit Roadies.

