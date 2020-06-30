Vivek Oberoi Turns Producer, Announces Whodunit Thriller Iti

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has turned producer for a whodunit thriller, titled Iti. Produced by Mandiraa Entertainment and actor's home production Oberoi Mega Ent, the thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra.

Vishal is known for his films like Coffee with D, Marudhar Express, Hotel Milan among others.

The film will also be produced by Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf and Keyur Pandya.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Vivek said that the film will go on floors by Oct'20. "Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal . To go on floors by Oct'20Crossed fingers#PrernaVArora Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support (sic)."

On the acting front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rustum (2019), which marked his Kannada debut. The film also featured, Shiva Rajkumar, Shraddha Srinath, Rachita Ram and Mayuri Kyatari in the lead roles. This is the first Kannada movie to be set in Bihar for a large part of the movie. A sequel to the movie was announced after the movie became a success.

His last Hindi film was PM Narendra Modi (2019).

