Can you Spot Shah Rukh Khan in This Old Pic?

A throwback picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on the internet. In the snap, he can be seen happily posing among his friends.

In the photo, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a three-piece grey colour suit and sporting a moustache.

Recently, the actor extended greetings of Eid 2020 on social media. Taking to Twitter, he said, “May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always”.

May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 25, 2020

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film titled Zero in which he was paired opposite actress Anushka Sharma. The 2018 romantic comedy-drama was directed by Aanand L Rai and was written by Himanshu Sharma. In the movie, SRK had played the role of a dwarf whose name was Bauua Singh. The project also starred Katrina Kaif, Sheeba Chaddha, Abhay Deal, Madhavan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub among others.

