Can You Spot Shahid Kapoor in This Throwback Video from 'Dil To Paagal Hai' Shared by Karisma Kapoor?

Sharing a Bollywood quiz with her fans, actress Karisma Kapoor posted a video from 1997 film Dil to Pagal Hai on her Instagram account and asked her fans to guess the song and the film.

"Shake it up. #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon. Which song/movie?" she captioned the video. While social media users did guess it correctly, they also spotted actor Shahid Kapoor dancing in the backdrop.

The song is 'Le Gayi', sung by Asha Bhosle and Shahid is one of the many dancers dancing at the back of the actress.

Karisma's last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The show featured Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, among others.

