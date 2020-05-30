MOVIES

Can You Spot Shahid Kapoor in This Throwback Video from 'Dil To Paagal Hai' Shared by Karisma Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor has shared a Bollywood quiz on her Instagram account and asked her followers to guess the film. While they guessed it currently, they also spotted an actor in the backdrop.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Sharing a Bollywood quiz with her fans, actress Karisma Kapoor posted a video from 1997 film Dil to Pagal Hai on her Instagram account and asked her fans to guess the song and the film.

"Shake it up. #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon. Which song/movie?" she captioned the video. While social media users did guess it correctly, they also spotted actor Shahid Kapoor dancing in the backdrop.

The song is 'Le Gayi', sung by Asha Bhosle and Shahid is one of the many dancers dancing at the back of the actress.

This is not the first time that Karisma shared a quiz on Instagram. Recently, she shared a pic with Govinda with the Effiel Tower in the backdrop and asked fans to guess the film. Another one had Salman Khan and her dancing on a yacht.








Karisma's last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The show featured Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, among others.

