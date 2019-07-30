Can You Spot the Similarity Between Disha Patani and Her Pet Cocker Spaniel in This Pic?

Disha Patani shared an endearing moment to her Instagram stories on Monday. People must be aware that Disha is a pet lover and has a few cats and dogs to keep her company. In the pic shared by Disha, the Bharat actress can be seen holding her pet dog in her arms. In the image, Disha sports a similar-looking hair colour as her Cocker Spaniel Bella's fur and she could not help but laugh over the fact.

Overlaying the image, Disha wrote, "Our hair colour matches." Accompanying the image, Disha also added an embarrassed emoji. See pic here:

Disha recently turned hair and makeup artist for her elder sister Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces.

On the movies front, Disha is fresh off the success of her film Bharat, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Disha plays the role of a circus performer in the film and is receiving love for her agility and her dance moves in the song Slow Motion.

Next, she has Mohit Suri's Malang lined up, releasing on February 2020. Her personal equation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is also gaining traction in media news. While some claim that they have parted ways, others say that they are going strong. Both Tiger and Disha have never confirmed dating each other.

