Can You Spot Vicky Kaushal's Name in Katrina Kaif's Latest Mehendi Pic on Instagram?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos sent the internet into meltdown. The Bollywood star couple, who is back in Mumbai after their elaborative marriage ceremony in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur and dreamy honeymoon, continues to share stunning glimpses of their most special day on social media.

Katrina, who embraced the Indian tradition for her wedding with Vicky, recently shared a sneak peek into her bridal mehendi on her Instagram account. The picture shows her hands decorated with henna and wedding ‘chooda’ on her wrists. The picture is taken against a backdrop of sea. But what grabbed our attention was Vicky’s name written in Katrina’s mehendi. Well, we were not only one who zoomed in the picture to find the groom’s name. How do we know this? A quick glance at the comments section of Katrina’s post will show you how fans couldn’t contain their excitement to spot Vicky’s name in the actress’ mehendi.

One fan wrote, “I found Vicky’s name. Yay!" Another one commented, “Oh my god! I just found it. Look closely at her right hand’s fingers and you will find it." “My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky ka naam on her hand," said a third user.

Here’s a zoomed-in look at Katrina’s mehendi:

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

